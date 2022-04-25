MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed three shootings into vehicles occurred on Saturday. MPD says all of these shootings are separate incidences and that all three are still under investigation.

MPD says the first shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of Starling Drive in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim heard several shots being fired outside her residence. Officers found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

MPD says the second shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. when MPD responded to the 1300 block of Duval Street in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered that the victim was walking to her vehicle when a known male subject drove by and began shooting. The victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and fortunately, no one was injured.

The third shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to St. Francis and Conception Street in reference to a vehicle struck by gunfire. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim was driving on I-10 near Texas Street when an unknown subject in a vehicle fired a round into his vehicle. The victim told police that the shooting could have been a road rage incident. The driver was not injured.