MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website.

Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after they pled guilty to charges implicating them in Darrin Southall’s drug organization. Southall was identified as the ring leader of a multi-million dollar drug operation in Mobile.

Southall admitted in 2021 that he made about $24 million through the operation and moved about 4,000 kilograms of cocaine and 24 kilograms of heroin. Southall’s operation spanned Mobile, Mississippi and Texas. Southall also faces two murder counts for the death of Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents in 2021.

All three men pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine in September of 2021, according to a news release from the South Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Watkins, also known as “YSD Capp,” was a large-scale drug dealer in Southall’s drug operation. He supplied Oliver with cocaine. Oliver, also known as “Ill Will” was a street dealer and enforcer for Southall.

Oliver’s involvement in the operation was discovered when he sold cocaine to an undercover informant. Windam, also known as “Dumbo,” worked for Southall as a courier. He would buy cocaine for Southall in Texas and take it back to Mobile for distribution.

Although all three pled guilty to the same charges, sentencing varied. Watkins and Windham were sentenced to 10 years in prison for their roles in the operation. Oliver, the lower-ranking dealer, was sentenced to five years in prison. Once all three are released from prison, they will serve another five years on probation.

Darrin Southall

Eric Alonzo Windham

Terrance Santez Malik Watkins

Willie Demarcus Oliver

If the men are suspected to be involved with drugs, they and their rooms will be searched. Each of the men will also be required to “undergo testing and treatment for drug and/or alcohol abuse,” according to the release.