CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire destroyed four units at the Shadow Ridge Retirement Home Tuesday night. Now all that is left is shattered windows, crumbled ceilings and the lingering smell of fire smoke.

Officials with the Citronelle Fire Department told WKRG that they were called to the scene at 11 p.m. Tuesday and were there for four hours. They called in backup from the Georgetown Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Rescue and Turnersville Fire Department.

Witnesses said that the fire began at the far-left unit and spread its way down the complex.

“Oh, they were huge the whole thing was on fire and then you could see on the end right here fire was coming out of their attic,” neighbor, Jonathan Beck said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation according to the Alabama State Fire Marshal.

“Unfortunately, the building was a total loss due to the fire damage and the water damage,” Citronelle Fire Chief, John Simison said.

Leaving three tenants without a home. The fourth unit destroyed was vacant.

One resident was taken to the hospital for breathing issues due to the smoke, but everyone is okay.

Shadow Ridge Retirement Home told WKRG that the tenants are now staying with family. They also said that the building is replaceable and that they are happy everyone is okay.