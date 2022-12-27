MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three police chases over the course of the Christmas holiday weekend.

One chase involved two teens who were transported to Strickland Youth Center.

On Friday, Dec. 23, at around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the Shoppes at Bel Air in reference to a theft. Police said 33-year-old Latread Bradley was “seen concealing items.” Bradley tried to run from officers when she was approached, but was caught.

Bradley was arrested and charged with theft of property, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, at around 8:30 a.m., officers tried to pull over 26-year-old Broderick Howard at Colonial Lane East and Colonial Lane North. Police said Howard stopped the car, but then drove away once the officer got out his car.

“After a short vehicle pursuit,” Howard stopped and was taken into custody “without further incident,” officers said.

Howard was charged with attempting to elude, failure to obey and possession of marijuana.

Later that same morning at around 11:40 a.m., officers tried to pull over two teens on Collins Street near Emogene Street. Police said the driver did not stop and led officers on a chase. The driver’s car “became disabled” at Airport Boulevard near Grant Street. The two teens jumped out of the car and ran. Police were able catch the two teens and take them into custody.

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old were taken into custody and transported to Strickland Youth Center. They are charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

WKRG News 5 does not identify juveniles.