MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, three people in Mobile, Ala. were the victims of stabbings, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Two people were stabbed Friday night and one person was stabbed Sunday morning.

Mobile police say they were called to Springhill Medical Center around 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon after two people showed up with stab wounds. Police determined that the victim and a female they knew were involved in a verbal disagreement when the woman stabbed the victim and another occupant at the Montlimar Apartment complex. Both of the victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 10, officers responded to Ascension Providence after getting a call about one person with a stab wound. Police say the male victim was stabbed by a man he didn’t know on Dauphin Street near Cathedral Square. The male victim was treated for an injury to his bicep.

Mobile police say both incidents are still active investigations.