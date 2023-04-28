PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were shot and taken to local hospitals Thursday in a single shooting incident Prichard, according to a spokesperson with the City of Prichard.

Officers were called to Meaher Avenue, near N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, for a report of a shooting. The spokesperson said officers found out that three people were shot and were taken to a hospital.

Two victims were taken to University Hospital and one was taken to Springhill Medical Center. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The suspects are currently unknown. They were last seen in a dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information should contact the Prichard Police Department.