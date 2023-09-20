MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries throughout Mobile County, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakwon Oliver, 25, was located in Prichard on Sept. 20 at 7 a.m. by the MCSO Special Operations Unit. An MCSO press release said Oliver is the suspect in multiple car burglaries. In an interview with detectives, Oliver admitted to 14 MCSO cases, 35 Saraland cases, 20 Dauphin Island cases, eight Semmes cases and five Mobile Police Department cases.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the crimes. Montreal Standberry was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering. Norgie D. Flemming was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with second-degree hindering prosecution.

The release said Oliver was found hiding inside Flemming’s home when he was arrested. Flemming had an outstanding warrant for possession/receiving a controlled substance.