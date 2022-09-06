MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot.

On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. The man did not have a life-threatening injury.

Another person claimed they were accidentally shot on Saturday, Sept. 3. Officers were called to Springhill Medical center after a person showed up with a gunshot wound. The person claimed their friend had “mishandled” the gun and accidentally shot them. This person also did not have a life-threatening injury.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, a boy was taken to a local hospital after he accidentally shot himself. The boy told officers he found a gun outside an apartment and that is when he accidentally shot himself. This is an ongoing investigation.