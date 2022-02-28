MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 3 Mardi Gras parades will roll through Mobile on Lundi Gras.

The arrival of King Felix III and the Floral Parade 11 a.m.

MLK Business and Civic Organization/Mystics Parade/Northside Merchants (Route D) 3 p.m.

Infant Mystics/Order of Doves 7 p.m.

Be sure to look out for where you can and cannot park and arrive early to assure you have a parking spot that will not get your vehicle towed.

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parade.

