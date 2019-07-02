3 Mobile restaurants robbed in less than a week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a string of robberies over the past week, including several at restaurants.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say two men with guns robbed the Outback Steakhouse at 4017 Airport Boulevard.

About an hour later, police say a man with a gun robbed the Popeye’s at 570 Schillinger Road, just off Airport Blvd.

Early Tuesday morning, at around 12:20 a.m., police say a man with a gun robbed the NT Video Store at 7136 Airport Blvd. In this robbery, the victim said the customer asked to see items behind a glass case and then pulled out a gun.





About ten minutes after that crime, police say someone robbed the BJ’s Brewhouse at 3748 Airport Blvd. A worker heard the rear doorbell and thought another worker was locked outside. She opened the door and saw a man with a gun.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.