3 Mobile restaurants robbed in less than a week

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a string of robberies over the past week, including several at restaurants.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say two men with guns robbed the Outback Steakhouse at 4017 Airport Boulevard.

About an hour later, police say a man with a gun robbed the Popeye’s at 570 Schillinger Road, just off Airport Blvd.

Early Tuesday morning, at around 12:20 a.m., police say a man with a gun robbed the NT Video Store at 7136 Airport Blvd. In this robbery, the victim said the customer asked to see items behind a glass case and then pulled out a gun.

About ten minutes after that crime, police say someone robbed the BJ’s Brewhouse at 3748 Airport Blvd. A worker heard the rear doorbell and thought another worker was locked outside. She opened the door and saw a man with a gun.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes