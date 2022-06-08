(WKRG) — Pearl River Community College in Mississippi won the Division II National Junior College Championship in Oklahoma Saturday, June 4.

Three players on the team are from Mobile including John Griffin Bell, Gabe Broadus and Will Passeau. Griffin Bell and Broadus played high school baseball at Faith Academy while Will played at St. Paul’s. All three players are freshmen.

It’s the first National Championship for Pearl River Comunity College, who finished the season, 45 and 11. The college is in Poplarville, Miss.