PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Mobile men were arrested for “at least a dozen” car burglaries in Panama City Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, according to Panama City officers. The men were also accused of committing several burglaries in Bay County, Fla.

Rodricous Antonio Martin, 20, Shaughneysy Mingnon Brown, 19, and Carnell Andre Beard Jr.,19, were arrested after investigators received several reports of car burglaries in Panama City.

Investigators determined that the group would go into neighborhoods and apartment complexes to pull on door handles. Each car that was burglarized was unlocked, according to a Facebook post from the Panama City Police Department.

Martin and Brown were arrested in Washington County after leading Florida troopers on a chase. Beard was later found and arrested in Bay County, where several burglaries were reported at the same time as the vehicle burglaries in Panama City.

Martin was charged with:

One count of armed burglary

One count of grand theft of a firearm

11 counts of burglary of a conveyance

One count of grand theft auto

Brown was charged with:

One count of armed burglary

One count of grand theft of a firearm

11 counts of burglary of a conveyance

One count of grand theft auto

Beard was charged with: