MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Mobile County, but that’s not stopping folks from living their lives.

Three different events took place in downtown Mobile Friday evening.

July LoDa ArtWalk, Roll Mobile and the MOB Music Festival were all on the agenda, and every event was jammed packed with locals enjoying the festivities.

“Today is actually the 5th annual MOB Music Festival, it’s a platform that we use to allow local performers to express themselves through creative arts,” said Nina Dorth, with Opportunities for Entertainers and Performing Arts.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, several counties including Mobile County are in the red zones. Red zones are counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

In Mobile County, there are over 200 reported COVID-19 cases as of Friday, July 8.

“We have the Mobile County Health Department that’s out here and they have information on prevention and vaccines, so definitely some good information out here from some very good community partners that has awesome resources and tools for us. So there’s information here on that,” said Dorth.

Although the pandemic has lingered on for two years, many agree that COVID-19 won’t stop them from having fun.

“I’ve been fully vaccinated, boosted. So far, knock on wood I’m okay with it,” said Mobilian Rodney Pierce. “I do carry it (mask) as needed.”