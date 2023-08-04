MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three middle schools that are part of the Mobile County Public School System have ranked among the top middle schools in the state, according to a recent report by Great Schools.

Fourteen middle schools in Alabama received a perfect 10 rating in every category. Those categories include student progress, test scores and equity. Three of the 14 schools were MCPSS schools.

Clarke-Shaw School of Math and Science ranked no. 1, Phillips Preparatory School ranked no. 2 and Denton Magnet School of Technology ranked no. 14. All three of the schools are magnet schools in Mobile County.