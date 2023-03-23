MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men got away after Mobile Police attempted to pull them over in relation to a shooting, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were near the 4000 block of Airport Boulevard when they heard shots fired at Hillcrest Estate Apartments. Officers witnessed a car speeding away from the area and they attempted to pull the car over.

The driver refused to stop and drove toward Spring Station Road until the car hit a speed roundabout, which disabled the car. The driver and two other men jumped out of the car and ran on foot, according to the release. The men were able to get away from the officers. This is a continuing investigation.