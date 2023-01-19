MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County Public School System teachers were among four Alabama teachers awarded as science teacher of the year by the Alabama Science Teachers Association, according to a release from MCPSS. An elementary, middle and high school teacher is awarded as well as a “new” teacher.

Meagan Gayle of Hutchens Elementary School was awarded Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year. Dr. Megan McCall of Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies was awarded Alabama Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. Micaela Ross of E.R. Dickson Elementary School was awarded Fannie Mae Teacher of Promise, which is given to a teacher will less than three years in the classroom.

Gayle and McCall will receive $1,000 apiece and Ross will receive $500 at the Alabama Science Teacher of the Year awards in Montgomery in February.

Maegan Gayle, Hutchens Elementary School

Micaela Ross, E.R. Dickson Elementary School

Dr. Megan McCall, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

Newly-elected Alabama Senator Katie Britt visited Dunbar School for the Creative and Performing Arts Wednesday. Sen. Britt answered questions from students in a seventh-grade civics class, visited a dance class and gave “a pep talk to all student during an assembly,” according to the release.