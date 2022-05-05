MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three burglars wearing masks and dark clothes broke into a Jackson Heights home in Mobile Wednesday night. One of the burglars grabbed a resident by the neck and threw her to the floor, according to a new release from Mobile Police.
Mobile Police responded to the Bryon Avenue East home at 6 p.m. Police said a resident called police while the burglars were there and the intruders fled the home.
Officers searched the neighborhood and found a 17-year-old woman they believe was one of the three who broke into the home. That suspect was taken to Metro Jail.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
