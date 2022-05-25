MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The three people who were killed in a crash on Lott Road Tuesday, May 24 have been identified.

Ronnie D. Allen, 61, Ni’kiyah M. Lucy, 24, and Lauren M. Johnson, 30, were all killed in a two-vehicle crash along with three children being sent to the hospital. The vehicle Allen was driving collided head-on with the vehicle that Lucy was driving. Johnson and the children were passengers in the vehicle Lucy was driving.

The accident happened on Lott Road just one mile west of Prichard. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate.