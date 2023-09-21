MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three juvenile males were detained Thursday morning after Mobile police officers spotted and chased a stolen vehicle, which they later wrecked, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle near Bellingrath and Laurendine Road around 8:44 a.m. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused, and a chase began.

The chase ended at St. Stephens Road and Carsten Street when the stolen vehicle wrecked. Nobody was injured.

The stolen vehicle was reported in Daphne Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Charges are pending further investigation. Stay tuned for updates.