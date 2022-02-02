Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — One juvenile was arrested, and two other juveniles were sent to a youth detention center, following a robbery at the Hampton Apartments in Mobile.

Mobile police say on Tuesday, at approximately 7:21 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Carlyle Close after reports of a robbery. When they arrived, police officers learned a group of armed male teenagers have approached a victim and demanded his property.

The 16-year-old male was taken to Metro Jail. The two other juveniles were taken to the Strickland Youth Center.

The investigation into this robbery continues.