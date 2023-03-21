MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were put behind bars Monday after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division learned they were selling fentanyl, according to a release from the MCSO.

Dale Wilkerson, Darrell Allen Weaver Jr. and Elizabeth Daryl Adams were taken into custody, interviewed and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking fentanyl

According to the release, the MCSO Narcotics Division received information about a person selling fentanyl in the south Mobile County area. Deputies pulled over a car on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway near Two Mile Road Monday, March 20 and found the following inside the car:

3.3 grams of suspected white fentanyl powder

1.4 grams of suspected purple fentanyl powder

Wilkerson, Weaver and Adams were in the car during the traffic stop and were taken into custody.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home on Niolon Lane in Coden, Ala. Through a search of the home, deputies found the following:

14.8 grams of suspected white fentanyl powder

16.9 grams of suspected purple fentanyl powder

In total, deputies seized 18.3 grams of purple fentanyl powder and 18.1 grams of white fentanyl powder. That adds up to 36.4 grams or 1.3 ounces of fentanyl.

“We will not tolerate the sale or distribution of fentanyl in this County,” says Sheriff Paul Burch. “If we receive information about you selling, we are coming after you and will make sure you are fully held accountable for your actions.”