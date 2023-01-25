MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System and Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind released new details in the Mary G. Montgomery High School THC edibles investigation that left multiple students sick.

MCPSS said six students were involved and a total of four students got sick from eating a THC infused Fruity Pebbles bar and other candy. One of the four students was transported to the hospital.

Chief Freind said three students are facing criminal charges. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night, but the department is working on getting warrants.

The three MGM students facing charges are 15, 17 and 18-years-old.

Freind said the 18-year-old student bought the Fruity Pebble bars online and brought them to school. Freind said this student will be charged with distributing synthetic narcotics and furnishing a controlled substance to minors.

The minors are facing felony charges.

MCPSS wants to remind its students and staff of its zero drug tolerance policy.