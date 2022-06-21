MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents.

On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had strangled her. Dana Terell, 33, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence by Strangulation along with more charges for outstanding warrants.

Police were called on Saturday at about 8:40 a.m. to Brookley Apartments for a domestic complaint. When officers got to the scene, the victim said her boyfriend attempted to strangle and hit the victim. He then pulled out a knife and threatened to hurt her, according to police. Romar Gable, 55, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Domestic Violence Harassment and Domestic Violence Menacing, along with other charges for outstanding warrants.

On Sunday at 11:10 p.m., Mobile police were called to Woodside Apartments due to a domestic complaint. The victim told officers that her boyfriend had come into her apartment and assaulted her. The boyfriend then pulled out a gun and took the victim’s car keys, according to police . When the boyfriend tried to take the car and leave, police said he ran the car into a pole. He then got out of the car and ran from the apartments. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.