3 dogs shot within the last month in the Tanner Williams area

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Facebook viewer reached out to News 5 to share an unfortunate series of events. The viewer says three dogs have been shot within the span of a month in the Tanner Williams community.

The community has come together to share similar stories on the Tanner Williams Community page.

One community member stated that just about a month ago her dog was shot with a pellet gun. The pellet found its way into the dog’s intestines in two places.

Residents are angered and have every intention of pressing charges when the assailant is found.

A final Tanner Williams resident came forward and stated her dog was shot Thursday morning. She reported her dog is doing fine, however she is still saddened that someone would do this.

This community hopes to spread awareness throughout their neighborhood to stop whoever is committing these acts.

