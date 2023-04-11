MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three deadly shootings in just four days. Now, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine is speaking out and urges the community to do better with their problem-solving skills to try to prevent other shootings from happening.

A shooting on West Orchard Drive leaves Darrell Brown, 34, dead Monday evening.

Saturday night, Montraze Slater, 43, is killed while sitting his car with his friend Greg Austin who’s left in critical condition from that night. Police say Joseph Walker, 38, drove to their car and began firing shots.

Patrick Orr, 53, is found dead on a front lawn on Elmira Street Friday evening after what police say, a physical altercation took place between Orr and the suspect, Samuel Grace.

The continuous homicides leave Chief Prine disappointed in the current state of the city.

“It appears to me as if no one willing to walk away from an argument,” said Prine. “Mobilians, I will say directly to you, we’ve got to do better.”

As of now, Mobile has 14 homicides. Around this time last year, Mobile had 13 homicides, according to Chief Prine. Prine says the other types of violent crimes have decreased throughout the years, but the number of homicides have increased. He explains it all boils down to one common factor.

“As we analyze the homicides, it simply comes down to tempered people not being able to resolve their problem,” said Prine. “Their arguments without resorting to gun violence.”

Prine says even though the homicides increased, the suspects and victims knew each other in nearly every case, so he says no citizen should feel at-risk going out within the city.

“Let me let me emphatically say there is no harm,” said Prine. “No intelligence that says that the average citizen in Mobile is at risk of being hurt. The reason I say that is because virtually every single homicide we have had this year are known people to one another.”

In some homicide cases, Mobile Police have not made any arrests, but Prine says they’re working diligently and have persons of interest in the cases.

“Every homicide thus far this year, individuals are either wanted or they have already been arrested,” said Prine. “We have outstanding warrants now for certain individuals related to the homicide cases.”

Prine says fixing the issues overall starts at home as people need to resolve their issues without firing a gun.

“We need to have real conversations in our home about what conflict resolution is,” said Prine. “Having an argument and pulling a weapon to resolve that argument will not be tolerated. We have a great community here in Mobile. We have a very diverse community here in Mobile. And there is absolutely no reason that we’re not blooming and prospering. And so it takes all of us, not just the police department, but it takes the community as a whole.”

Out of the 14 homicides cases so far, Mobile Police have made arrests in eight of them.