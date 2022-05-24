MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least three people are dead from a wreck on Lott Road near Gaynor Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from Northside Patrol assisted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at the scene.

The wreck shut down Lott Road. MCSO confirmed these details. ALEA handles road wrecks. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information from them now.