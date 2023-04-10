MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dip in the water can be nice, but it can also be dangerous. Vibrio bacteria in our local waters can make you sick and in the very worst cases, it can even kill you.

Dr. Kevin Michaels, with Mobile County Health Department says vibrio can be present anytime of the year.

“Vibrio is a bacteria that is typically found in brackish or salt water,” said Michaels. “You can get a foodborne illness eating undercooked or raw seafood.”

Dr. Kevin Michaels says that’s how two of this year’s cases started. Two people ate seafood with the bacteria. The other case involved someone exposed to the bacteria in the water.

“If you have any type of skin break, a cut, recent tattoo or piercing, or surgical wound, should probably avoid getting into the water, until it heals and if they can put a waterproof bandage on there, and if they are exposed make sure to clean the wound completely,” said Michaels.

Dr. Michaels expects more Vibrio cases as the weather warm up and more people enjoy the water. As for eating raw or undercooked seafood, which is a pretty common thing here on the Gulf Coast, Dr. Michaels says seafood lovers may want to think twice.

“You’ll have an increased risk, so cooking the food thoroughly typically kills the bacteria,” said Michaels. “If you ingest it, you’ll have diarrhea, bloody stools, feel quite ill and maybe run a fever”

Symptoms from water exposure may include red skin, muscle aches and fever.