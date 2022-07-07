MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four of the six suspects connected to the death of 14-year-old, Daniel Blackmon, on Cheshire Drive in February have now been granted bond.

Kelvin Estell Jr., Sidney Collins and Kentrell Freeman were granted bond July 7 at an arraignment hearing. The fourth suspect, Ryan Kidd, was granted bond last week.

Prosecutors said Estell and Collins are suspected shooters in this case. The state asked for no bond but after a back and forth between prosecutors and the defense, the judge granted them all bond.

“The no bond was appropriate and certainly the high bond would have been warranted even if a bond was done based on the tragic nature of this case and the circumstances surrounding each of these defendants,” said assistant district attorney, Louis Walker. “However, our office recognizes that’s a decision for the judge.”

Prosecutors also said Estell, Freeman and Collins are all a flight risk. Estell and Freeman were both on bond for prior municipal court cases at the time of their arrest.

Collins was on bond and supervised release with the federal government at the time of his arrest which is why prosecutors asked for no bond.

All six suspects will appear back in court Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing.