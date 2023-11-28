MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested on drug charges on Nov. 22 after a traffic stop, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Donald Street, near Wright Avenue, around 11:40 p.m. When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly smelled marijuana from inside it.

During a search, officers found a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to the release.

Alexander Gray, 20, Anthony Law, 22, and Lebarron Mosley, 21, were arrested.

They are charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.