MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men were arrested when police attempted to pull the car they were driving over due to suspicious circumstances, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile officers said they were in the area of Halls Mill Road and I-65 whenever they spotted a blue car that had been reported as stolen on July 12. Officers attempted to stop the car when the occupants led police on a car chase. The chase ended at at a business off the service road.

Once police stopped the car, four people got out and attempted to run from the police. Three of the four were arrested and one person was able to get away, according to police. No further information is available at this time.