MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three people in connection to a “narcotic search warrant,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a release from the MCSO.

Detarios Chevyaire Harris, Jamal Spelton and Jaylon Shermone Keeling were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes. A fourth person, Ashley Deloris Hickenbottom, “will have misdemeanor warrants signed,” Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Deputies executed a narcotic search warrant at 903 Dickinson Avenue and recovered marijuana, large sums of money, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Harris was charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Spelton was charged with pistol carrying without a permit and a warrant for no drivers license. Keeling was charged with possession of marijuana and pistol carrying without a warrant.

The following is a list of what was seized:

Diamondback AR-15 (est. value $1,000)

Glock 17C gen4 w/ mag and glock switch (est. value $550)

Glock 21 w/ magazine (est. value $550)

$43,777 in US currency

Marijuana (street value – $450)

Edibles (4x)

Bullet proof vest

Money counter

