MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men and a woman were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly unlawfully entered a vacant apartment, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Orlando Santangelo Timmes, 24, of Theodore; Sally M. Montford, 40, of Mobile; and Kevin Anthony Nock, 36, of Mobile, were arrested after police found them in a vacant apartment, according to an MPD news release.

Officers responded to Plantation Apartments at 5725 Old Pascagoula Road around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Timmes physically resisted arrest before being taken into custody. He was later found to have drugs.

Timmes is charged with two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Montford and Nock are each charged with first-degree trespassing.