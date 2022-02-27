CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A second man is behind bars for his alleged involvement in the rape of a woman on Christmas morning. 27-year-old Jamarcus Edwards was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Thursday and remains there.

Edwards is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance. Court documents say he recorded a video of a sexual assault that happened at a home in Citronelle on Christmas.

About a week ago, 54-year-old Stanley Brown was accused of raping the victim. He was booked into Mobile Metro jail also and remains behind bars. Citronelle’s Police Chief told us last week this was part of a careful investigation in conjunction with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.