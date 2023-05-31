The video above aired on Dec. 29, 2022 and covers the arrest of Joseph Timmons, the first suspect arrested. A new video will be added Wednesday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2022 murder in Chickasaw.

Trevion Damon Smiley-Collins, 18, is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Smiley-Collins was arrested on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Navco Road and Gulf Terra Drive.

The release said an anonymous source gave detectives information about where Smiley-Collins was and the type of car he was driving. MCSO said when Smiley-Collins was found, he had 7 grams of crack cocaine in his possession and a stolen 9 mm pistol.

Joseph Michael Timmons, 19, was arrested in December after being sought by U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Timmons was also charged with murder and two counts of robbery.

Triston Michael Bohannon, 25, was shot and killed during what deputies said was a robbery on October 21, 2022.