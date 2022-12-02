MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car chase Friday night, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on Halls Mill Road near McVay Drive at around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 2, but he “led officers on a pursuit” that ended on McVay Drive near Windwood Drive.

The man, whose name has not been released from MPD at this time, was taken into custody and arrested.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to learn more details and will provide updates as we receive them.

This is the second police chase on McVay Drive in as many days. Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he led police on a chase late Thursday night.