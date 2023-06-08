MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office made a second arrest this week in connection to an alleged shooting toward police in September 2022.

Valeido Leuel Davidson is facing two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davidson allegedly fired shots at a police vehicle on Sept. 20, 2022 on Flicker Street. The police car was hit by bullets and two unoccupied building were also hit. No one was injured in the shooting.

Travis Lawson was booked into Metro Jail on the same charges Tuesday.

WKRG spoke with Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood Thursday and explained why Davidson’s charges were brought back after they were dropped in November 2022.

“The case against Davidson went to district court after this incident occurred and the investigation at the time was presented to a district court judge,” said Blackwood. “And at that time, no probable cause was found. However, the investigation did continue, and once the investigation was complete, it was presented to a grand jury and later, Davidson and Travis Lawson were both indicted. As a result of this incident.”

Blackwood added investigations “evolve” and the grand jury is presented with new information “as new facts come to life.”

“This was two police officers that were in the course of their duties,” added Blackwood. “And these two defendants are alleged to have discharged weapons at the police officers in an effort to take their life. That’s the allegation.”