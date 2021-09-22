28 years since the Sunset Limited tragedy

(WKRG) — The Sunset Limited derailed into Bayou Canot on Sept. 22, 1993, killing 47 people. The video above is from a few years back showing the original footage from the crash.

A tug boat captain lost in the fog and darkness pushed his barge into a train trestle, moving the tracks just enough to cause the Sunset Limited to derail. In addition to the 47 people killed, more than 100 were injured.

Many have offered tours in the past to pay respects to the victims.

The Sunset Limited crash is one of the biggest tragedies in the history of the Mobile, Baldwin County Region.