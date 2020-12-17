28 Baker High School students now certified to work in hospitals

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-eight students in Baker High School’s Health Sciences program passed the Certified Patient Care Technician Certification Exam last week, which qualifies them to work in hospitals across the country.

The students have been trained in general patient care, safety, compliance, infection control, phlebotomy, laboratory procedures, and electrocardiogram (EKG) placement and interpretation.

According to the National Healthcareer Association, certified patient care technicians do the following tasks:

  • Provide basic patient care — bathing, feeding, catheter care, etc
  • Acquire, distribute and administer patient care supplies
  • Perform safety checks and ensure cleanliness in patient rooms
  • Accommodate the special needs of patients accordingly
  • Obtain EKG readings and monitor vital signs
  • Perform phlebotomy procedures
  • Provide emotional support to patients and families, particularly coping with grief and death

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories