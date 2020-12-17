28 Baker High School students now certified to work in hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-eight students in Baker High School’s Health Sciences program passed the Certified Patient Care Technician Certification Exam last week, which qualifies them to work in hospitals across the country.

The students have been trained in general patient care, safety, compliance, infection control, phlebotomy, laboratory procedures, and electrocardiogram (EKG) placement and interpretation.

According to the National Healthcareer Association, certified patient care technicians do the following tasks:

Provide basic patient care — bathing, feeding, catheter care, etc

Acquire, distribute and administer patient care supplies

Perform safety checks and ensure cleanliness in patient rooms

Accommodate the special needs of patients accordingly

Obtain EKG readings and monitor vital signs

Perform phlebotomy procedures

Provide emotional support to patients and families, particularly coping with grief and death

