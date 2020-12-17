28 Baker High School students now certified to work in hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-eight students in Baker High School’s Health Sciences program passed the Certified Patient Care Technician Certification Exam last week, which qualifies them to work in hospitals across the country.
The students have been trained in general patient care, safety, compliance, infection control, phlebotomy, laboratory procedures, and electrocardiogram (EKG) placement and interpretation.
According to the National Healthcareer Association, certified patient care technicians do the following tasks:
- Provide basic patient care — bathing, feeding, catheter care, etc
- Acquire, distribute and administer patient care supplies
- Perform safety checks and ensure cleanliness in patient rooms
- Accommodate the special needs of patients accordingly
- Obtain EKG readings and monitor vital signs
- Perform phlebotomy procedures
- Provide emotional support to patients and families, particularly coping with grief and death
LATEST STORIES
- Suspect in deadly Pensacola hit and run arrested
- FDA expert panel endorses Moderna coronavirus vaccine
- Surgeon general: US able to vaccinate 20M people by year’s end
- Congress continues to clash over coronavirus relief as shutdown threat looms
- New study shows how city economies can bounce back post-pandemic