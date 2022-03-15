MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Danny Lipford’s decades-long involvement in Mobile began in 1975 when he moved here to attend the University of South Alabama. Lipford started a remodeling business in 1978 and in 1988 launched a local cable show that’s now an award-winning national media company.

Now, Lipford is giving back to Mobile with a $250,000 gift in “advertising assets and inventory” to help the city promote its tourism industry, an announcement made at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

Lipford presented the plan to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, city officials and tourism representatives.

“The plan will build national awareness around the benefits of visiting Mobile and promote economic growth within the community,” according to a news release. “Danny has always been involved in the community and has produced over 500 episodes of Today’s Homeowner TV in the Mobile area. This extensive media gift will amplify his effort to promote the city which has been his home for over 40 years.”

The media gift includes: