MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline Road when she crossed over the grassy median into the northbound lane and hit the truck.

The crash happened on Nov. 1 at 11:10 a.m. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and was not hurt.

