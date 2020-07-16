24 residents, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Crowne Health Care in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowne Health Care in Citronelle says 24 residents and six employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the Citronelle nursing home has 63 residents. None of the residents or employees who tested positive have been hospitalized and there have been no deaths, spokeswoman Frances Coleman said.

Crowne Health Care in Citronelle is making every effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents and staff from the highly contagious virus, according to Coleman.

Safety precautions — as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Alabama Department of Public Health and Mobile County Health Department — include restrictions on visitors, the use of protective equipment, regular temperature checks for employees and residents, sanitizing equipment and surfaces, and frequent handwashing.

“We are blessed with great employees who are dedicated to our residents,” said Crowne spokeswoman Frances Coleman. “They believe in our mission, which is to provide compassionate and professional care for the people entrusted to us.”

