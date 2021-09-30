22 public schools in Mobile County have roof problems, district confirms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There are 22 schools within the Mobile County School System that have roof problems, according to the district.

Most of the damage was sustained during Hurricane Sally in September 2020.

Although it’s been over one year since the storm, the school system says there have been delays getting the claims processed as well as supply shortages that have been pushing back the repairs.

“There’s a lot of words but there is no action. It’s just going to cause further deterioration while we wait for the roofs to get fixed,” said a parent who identified herself only as Cheryl and who has a child who attends Eichold-Mertz Magnet School.

“During Tropical Storm Nicholas, my children came back and they were so excited. They said it is so cool our classrooms are leaking water and they got a kick out of the buckets in the classroom and the teachers had to keep changing the buckets out,” added Cheryl.

Eichold-Mertz is just one of several schools plagued by roof leaks.

Causey Middle School also has tarps on their roof.

A parent, who wants to stay anonymous, told WKRG News 5 their child recently had a volleyball tournament Causey Middle School but said they had to keep rearranging the court because the roof kept leaking.

A spokesperson for the Mobile County Public School System tells WKRG News 5 that claims for all the damaged roofs have been filed with the Alabama Risk Management for Schools.

They says the leaks do not disrupt learning in the classroom.

The district hopes to have all the roofs repaired as quickly as possible.

“I’m not complaining and I’m not bashing anybody because we are very grateful to be a part of the Mobile County Public School System. Everybody is outstanding from the teachers to the administrators. I would just hope that everyday we are asking how are we progressing on the roof at each school,” says Cheryl.