MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a crash that killed a Theodore woman.

Cailyin Jade Ball, 21, was killed in a crash after she ran off the road and struck a nearby tree. The crash happened on Feb. 5 at about 4:20 p.m., at Bellingrath Road which is five miles south of Mobile. She was pronounced dead on scene.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.