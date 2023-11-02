MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Alabama Pecan Festival is set to take place from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center.

The festival, which has occurred annually since 1989, features plenty of pecan dishes along with activities for the whole family. On Friday at 5 p.m., there will be food trucks, live music, vendors, inflatables, a petting zoo and more.

The 2022 Alabama Pecan Festival Queen will be crowned at noon on Saturday.

The festival is free to attend, and there will also be free parking. For more information, visit the Alabama Pecan Festival Facebook page.