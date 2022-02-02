MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Festival of Flowers is kicking of their three-day event starting Friday, March 11 in downtown Mobile.

The Festival of Flowers is a community event that pulls in donations for Ascension Providence Hospital. This year, they’re raising money to purchase Advanced MRI Patient Care Monitors.

The event will feature a wide range of living sculptures made from flowers of varying colors and types. The sculptures will be made from nine teams consisting of one florist, artist, designer, architect or any other member from a creative field. Teams will compete for the People’s Choice Award.

The first set of events will start Friday, March 11 in downtown Mobile. A downtown area gardens tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the monthly LoDa ArtWalk. During the event, Dauphin Street will be shut down and Mobie artists will showcase their art. The ArtWalk will be held from 6 p.m. to 9.m. Donations are required for each event upon entry.

The second event will be held Saturday, March 12. Here’s the schedule:

Festival show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (donation required upon entry)

Festival of Cars from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (free attendance)

Downtown area garden tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (donation required upon entry)

Buds & Brews from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Tickets are required)

People’s Choice winner announcement at 8 p.m.

The final set of events will be held Sunday, March 13. Another festival show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcoming all WAGS will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to dress their furry friends in a costume for a chance to win the competition. Donations are required for each event upon entry.

1st place for 2021 Festival of Flowers

2nd place for 2021 Festival of Flowers

3rd Place for 2021 Festival of Flowers

For more information, click the link here.