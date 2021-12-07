2021 tied for deadliest year in two decades for Mobile with 50 homicides to date

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile is on-trend to make 2021 the deadliest year in two decades —making history and not in a good way.

So far, the Port City has recorded more homicides this year compared to all of last year. Last night’s deadly shooting on Mill Street brings the total to 50 — making it tied with 2017 for the deadliest year in two decades.

Since 2013, when Mayor Stimpson ran on making Mobile the “safest city,” overall crime is down 4.2 percent, but violent crime isn’t apart of that percentage. More than 90 percent of these shootings and or homicides are retaliatory in nature, with Chief Paul Prine addressing this Monday night, saying, “The majority of them we do believe it is known conflict with the victim and either a known or unknown offender.”

The location of the most recent homicide on Mill Street is not new to violent crime. Just a little over month ago on Oct. 25, three people were shot on the same block.

WKRG News 5 visited Mill Street again today — the home where the 40-year-old was killed is still riddled with bullet holes. One neighbor who spoke to us who didn’t want to go on camera for her safety says the area is mostly older residents and they are scared and sad this type of violence is continuing.

Police are amping up patrols in these areas, hoping this will decrease the trend.

“We have backfield patrol, so they should start seeing more officers out there in the field and certainly will be March of this year,” Chief Prine said.

Police are still actively investigating the Mill Street homicide; no arrests have been made. If you have any information on this homicide or any other crime, call Mobile police at 251-208-1918.