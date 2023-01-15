MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested by Prichard police for murder in 2021 is back in Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile jail log.

According to the jail log, Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was arrested and booked into jail just before 10 Saturday morning. It is unclear why he was booked into jail, however, the jail log indicates Foley Police Department had a hold on him for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order.

On Jan. 10, 2021, officers with the Prichard Police Department were called to a home on St Stephens Road for a disturbance call. When they arrived, officers found a man, later determined to be Matthew Scott Lowry, who appeared to have been shot. EMS responded but Lowry was pronounced dead on the scene. McCants was arrested for the murder and was given a $75,000 bond. Jail records show he was released from jail awaiting trial two months after he was charged with murder in 2021.