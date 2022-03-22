MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details about the 2021 deadly shooting at the Bel Air parking lot came out in a preliminary court hearing. One man was killed after the sale of a an expensive Cartier watch.

A preliminary hearing was held March 22 to discuss three suspects’ involvement in the shooting of 21-year-old Bryan Maynard. Maynard was shot in his car outside a DXL store in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air.

Maynard was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The three men charged in the shooting were called to the hearing. Albert Quinney, Patrick Lewis and Nickolaus Hawkins were either present virtually or physically to hear detective testimony.

The detective said the shooting happened after Maynard and Barry Turner drove from South Carolina to Mobile to sell Hawkins a Cartier watch. The pair waited over an hour to meet with Hawkins at the mall.

Quinney and Lewis also showed up to the sale. The diamond-studded watch was valued at $20,000. It was taken to a jewelry store inside the mall to be verified. Maynard initially asked for $10,000 and was paid $8,500 at the Champs store inside the mall.

Once the cash was exchanged, the state alleges Quinney and Lewis ambushed Maynard and Turner in their car in the parking lot as they counted their money.

“You know what it is,” said Lewis as he tried to grab the money from Maynard. Maynard was shot during the struggle. Lewis fired the gun off twice, according to the detective.

While investigating, officers found about $7800 inside the car. The shooting was not caught on camera and a gun was not found. Turner was able to describe the men involved in the shooting, but he was not able to identify them.

Albert Quinney

Patrick Lewis

Nickolaus Hawkins

The judge presiding over the preliminary hearing decided not to grant Hawkins bond based on his probation status.