MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was arrested in 2020 for the murder of a woman has been arrested again, this time for a carjacking at a Mobile apartment complex, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers said Shaun Pruitt, 20, was arrested on June 15 for a carjacking that took place at Autumn Woods Apartments. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they said they found a man who said a man, which he knew, came up to him armed with a gun. The man said Pruitt hit him with the gun and forced him to get out of his vehicle. That is when Pruitt got into the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers then said they found the missing vehicle in the Prichard Police Department jurisdiction.

In November 2020, police found April Riggs, 41, inside her residence with a gunshot wound. Riggs was taken to the hospital but ultimately died. Police determined that Pruitt was a suspect in the case and, when they tried to stop the vehicle that Pruitt was in, Pruitt led the officers in a car and foot chase. Police arrested him and charged him with:

Murder

Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling

Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment

Attempting to Elude

No Pistol Permit

Trafficking in Stolen Identities

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was out on bond for the murder when the carjacking at Autumn Woods Apartment occurred. A motion to revoke his bond in the case was filed today, June 16.