2020 Mobile County Teachers of the Year announced during National Teacher Appreciation Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Our way of life has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. As restaurants and other areas of the hospitality industry start to get back in the swing of things, employees need to learn how to get back into the workforce and do things a little differently. Many of them have either been furloughed or laid off due to the pandemic. But that challenge is being used as an opportunity to encourage those employees to use this downtime to train and become the very best at continuing the southern hospitality that Mobile is famous for when they get back to work while practicing social distancing. Thankfully, businesses are slowly starting to reopen.

"Of course there will have to be social distancing in those restaurants. There will probably be less people at the tables, we're talking about maybe expanding seating outside of the restaurants. And so the people who work in these restaurants need to know these new rules, how to keep themselves safe," said Anitra Belle Henderson, Mobile Civic Engagement Department.